Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $913.60 million and approximately $71.10 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 911,941,530 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

