Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.49

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 35665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

