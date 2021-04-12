Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,316 shares during the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust comprises about 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,358,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

