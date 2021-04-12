PegNet Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $956,932.81 and approximately $5,394.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00705327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.79 or 0.99839844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.41 or 0.00969791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

