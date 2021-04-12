Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 3.21 ($0.04) on Monday. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.62 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.93.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

