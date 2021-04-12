Phore Price Hits $0.50 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $30,212.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,832,515 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

