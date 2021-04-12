Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $72,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.49. 5,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,906. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

