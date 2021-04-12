Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,056 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. 265,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,290. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

