Piper Sandler Weighs in on Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of HAL opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.