Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Head to Head Comparison

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 2.87 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Vapotherm $48.10 million 12.48 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -8.49

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm.

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.10%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.87%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Vapotherm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; tracheostomy adaptors; and ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.