PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $10.16 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $52,065.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,993.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.91 or 0.03578561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00408889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.07 or 0.01123561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.43 or 0.00529097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.24 or 0.00432115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.31 or 0.00367216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003534 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,057,705 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

