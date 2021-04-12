Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Powell Industries worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

POWL opened at $34.18 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

