PowerPool Price Up 22.8% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00005997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.