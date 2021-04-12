PowerTrade Fuel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $44.64 million and $1.03 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,390,428 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.