PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 138.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

