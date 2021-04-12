Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Buys C$44,250.00 in Stock

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 15,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$44,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,722,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,932,195.10.

Shares of PG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.96. 93,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$702.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$3.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

