Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$95.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. Premium Brands has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.72.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

