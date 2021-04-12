Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

