Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.