Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $134.40 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.