Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,827 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.