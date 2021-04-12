Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,988 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,897,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $138.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

