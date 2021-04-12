Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 476,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

WH stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

