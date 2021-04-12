Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.88 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Matson worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 339,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

