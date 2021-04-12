Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Palomar worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $620,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $58,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,800 shares of company stock worth $8,583,557. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

