Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,918 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

