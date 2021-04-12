Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,502 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.