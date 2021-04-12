Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $24.00 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.