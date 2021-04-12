Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

