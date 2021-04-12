Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.97.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $342.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.