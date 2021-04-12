Private Capital Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $213.73 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $214.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.