Private Capital Group LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $111.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

