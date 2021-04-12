Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDN. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,667,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 66,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.44 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

