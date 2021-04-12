Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $256.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average is $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

