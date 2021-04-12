Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 2,680 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,606,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $104,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

