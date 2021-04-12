Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 11,121 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.