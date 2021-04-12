Private Trust Co. NA Has $297,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $45.39 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

