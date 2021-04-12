Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $218,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $137.70.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

