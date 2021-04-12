Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 585 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $161,351,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $110.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.