Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $85.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

