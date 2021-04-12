Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units’ Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units’ (NASDAQ:PSAGU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 13th. Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Co. II Units has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

