Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 3,571 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.39. 43,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,548. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

