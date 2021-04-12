Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,078. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

