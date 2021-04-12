Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $69,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.