Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.73. 1,084,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,792,781. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $30,070,865.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,654,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

