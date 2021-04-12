Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,714,850. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

