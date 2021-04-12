Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

PRVB stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $507 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

