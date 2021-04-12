Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,777 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

