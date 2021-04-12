PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM) announced a final dividend on Monday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.001.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumia, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

