Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €90.16 ($106.07).

ETR:PUM opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.24.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

